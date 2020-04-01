Comments
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Rowan University is sharing designs to make your own face masks during the COVID-19 outbreak. The masks are made with 3D printers and they come in three different sizes.
They are not designed to be a substitute for the N-95 masks, but they can be washed, disinfected and reused in case of an emergency shortage.
“We’re getting requests from all over the country,” Rowan President Dr. Ali Houshmand said. “I’m proud we can share the design so anyone with a 3D printer can produce these masks anywhere in the world.
If you have access to a 3D printer, click here for directions.
