PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Union player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Wednesday. The team says the unnamed player is experiencing mild symptoms but is feeling well and is in good spirits.
The player is currently in isolation.
The team says no players or staff members have been at the training facility or Subaru Park since March 12.
MLS suspended its season on March 12. The league says they plan on playing the entire 2020 season.
The Union were 0-1-1 on the season.
