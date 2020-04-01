



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today is April 1 and it’s a day many people have not been looking forward to. It’s the first time renters have to pay for their housing since broad stay-at-home orders went into effect. In Philadelphia, relief is coming for some.

With many businesses shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, some 900,000 people applied for unemployment in Pennsylvania over the past several weeks. Many are living paycheck-to-paycheck and just don’t have the means to cover bills like rent, but some landlords don’t care.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

“No one is allowed out of their leases,” 22-year-old Carter Pugh of East Germantown said. “Everyone is expected to pay.”

Pugh says her two roommates recently lost their jobs and she’s been out of work for a few weeks. On Wednesday morning, they were still hundreds of dollars short of their rent.

“My roommates are drafting a letter to beg and plead to get out of our lease early because we simply cannot afford it,” Pugh said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney however, announced the city is halting eviction hearings until at least April 5.

“For most, this is the biggest single bill they pay each month,” Kenney said.

Councilmembers are working to suspend rent and mortgage payments for city residents beyond that.

“We desperately need protection for those who have lost their income or otherwise been affected by this pandemic,” Councilwoman Kendra Brooks said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced late Wednesday it’s suspending eviction hearings for at least the rest of the month.

It’s good news to tenants facing hard times.

“I feel really lucky,” Pugh said.

State Rep. Elizabeth Fielder added she’s looking at bills in other states that protect renters and hopes to introduce a similar bill in Harrisburg soon.

Meantime, Philadelphia city leaders also say people don’t have to worry about most utilities shutting off for the rest of the month.