PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is not reopening physical Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores, but the state’s Liquor Control Board is now allowing sales online. Just minutes after Gov. Tom Wolf announced state liquor stores are taking online orders, the website crashed due to overwhelming demand.
The website directs customers to check back tomorrow or in the coming days.
Customers will be limited to purchasing up to six bottles per transaction. All orders must be shipped to home or non-store addresses.
“We understand the public wants to have access to wines and spirits during these unprecedented times, but we have a responsibility to mitigate community spread of this virus to every extent possible and make sure our employees and our customers are as safe as they can be,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “We believe that re-opening FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com in a controlled manner will allow us to provide access to consumers while also protecting our employees and consumers from unnecessary risk.”
You must log in to post a comment.