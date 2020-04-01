



PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Comedian Kevin Hart is giving back to his hometown during the coronavirus crisis. Hart partnered with Hungry @ Home to feed the elderly and those in need in the Philadelphia community.

With the help of Hungry @ Home, Hart had hot, ready-to-eat chef-made meals delivered to the elderly and those in need.

He posted on Instagram saying he plans to continue taking care of the city that he “loves so much.”

“I love when my partners rise to the tasks and help facilitate getting food to our neighbors who aren’t able to leave the house or their jobs. @tryhungry and I are feeding the elderly and those in need in my hometown of Philly. Instead of canned food, we delivered hot and ready-to-eat chef-made meals. This week was just the start, we plan on continuing to feed the community and taking care of this city that I love so much,” Hart said.