BREAKING:COVID-19 Cases In Philadelphia Top 1,300 As Statewide Total Climbs Above 4,800; Death Toll Rises To 63
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, philadelphia, Taco Bell

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Taco Bell is putting a twist on Taco Tuesday. The fast-food restaurant announced they are giving away a free Doritos Locos Taco to customers Tuesday.

“TOMORROW you can enjoy a free Doritos Locos Tacos when you stop by Taco Bell. Let our drive-thru help get you through,” Taco Bell tweeted.

All you have to do is use the drive-thru to pick up your Doritos Locos Taco, no purchase is necessary.

Taco Bell’s CEO says it’s a way to thank everyone for showing up for their communities.

Comments