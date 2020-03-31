Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Taco Bell is putting a twist on Taco Tuesday. The fast-food restaurant announced they are giving away a free Doritos Locos Taco to customers Tuesday.
“TOMORROW you can enjoy a free Doritos Locos Tacos when you stop by Taco Bell. Let our drive-thru help get you through,” Taco Bell tweeted.
TOMORROW you can enjoy a free Doritos® Locos Tacos when you stop by Taco Bell. Let our drive-thru help you get through.
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 30, 2020
All you have to do is use the drive-thru to pick up your Doritos Locos Taco, no purchase is necessary.
Taco Bell’s CEO says it’s a way to thank everyone for showing up for their communities.
You must log in to post a comment.