PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say five people, including a 2-year-old, were shot in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police responded to the 2000 block of West Harold Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found five people were all struck by gunfire.

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the back and is in critical condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in an unknown area and is in critical condition.

An 18-year-old woman was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. Police say she is the 2-year-old boy’s mother.

A 25-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg.

A 42-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her arm.

Police say a man wearing dark clothing fired into a crowd from a half-block away.

Police say the victims were gathered for a birthday celebration for a man who recently died.

Authorities say the large group was violating the city’s social distancing guidelines put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Absolutely, they should not have been gathering, although that is not the issue here. The issue is that we have a young child shot that is serious — the mother, very young, also shot and three other females shot and that is the issue here,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.