PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a shooting outside a home in North Philadelphia, where a family party was being held, injured five people, including a 2-year-old boy and teen girl who were critically wounded. The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday on the 2000 block of West Harold Street.

Police found the following five people injured by gunfire:

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the back and is in critical condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in an unknown area and is in critical condition.

An 18-year-old woman was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. Police say she is the 2-year-old boy’s mother.

A 25-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg.

A 42-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her arm.

Police say the victims were gathered for a birthday celebration for a man who recently died. Police say the man the family was celebrating may have been the victim of a shooting a few weeks ago.

Authorities say the large group was violating the city’s social distancing guidelines put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Absolutely, they should not have been gathering, although that is not the issue here. The issue is that we have a young child shot that is serious — the mother, very young, also shot and three other females shot and that is the issue here,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said.

Police say a man wearing dark clothing fired into a crowd from a half-block away.

All the victims are expected to recover.

“Ending the epidemic of gun violence in our city has always been a top priority. As we have said time and time again, every act of gun violence diminishes us all,” Council President Darrell Clarke said. “The lawlessness and thoughtlessness of those who pick up a gun and fire it into a crowd must be strongly condemned.”

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.

