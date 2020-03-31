(CBS Philly)– Ever since the day the Flyers introduced him just about two years ago, Gritty has stolen fans hearts in Philadelphia. His various hi-jinx, both in-game and on social media, have earned him plenty of accolades and he added another to his mantle on Tuesday.

The NHL Player’s Association announced the results of its poll of players on various topics and, in the best mascot category, Gritty was a clear winner.

Of 393 votes, Gritty got 69.5% of them putting him far ahead of his competitors. And, who can argue really? Even in a time of no hockey, Gritty has taken it upon itself to attempt to entertain the masses. There was Gritty playing Jenga on the team Instagram account against Andrea Helfrich.

15 minutes later… Stay tuned for a new activity on Tuesday. Same time. Same place. https://t.co/in8G9PZdst pic.twitter.com/GYrxNlKEN2 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 30, 2020

Or, riffing off the popularity of the new Netflix series “Tiger King”, this video posted Friday of last week.

I AM THE TIGER KING pic.twitter.com/SYT21bFMDv — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 27, 2020

Or, you could find Gritty giving out its best tips for home cleanliness.

If you know anything about me, you know how seriously I take my cleanliness and hygiene. The Gritizens have asked, and as always, I've delivered. See below: — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 24, 2020

It’s been nearly three full weeks without NHL action. But that hasn’t stopped the Flyers mascot from keeping his Gritizens entertained.