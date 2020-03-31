CBSN PhillyWatch Now
(CBS Philly)– Ever since the day the Flyers introduced him just about two years ago, Gritty has stolen fans hearts in Philadelphia. His various hi-jinx, both in-game and on social media, have earned him plenty of accolades and he added another to his mantle on Tuesday.

The NHL Player’s Association announced the results of its poll of players on various topics and, in the best mascot category, Gritty was a clear winner.

Of 393 votes, Gritty got 69.5% of them putting him far ahead of his competitors. And, who can argue really? Even in a time of no hockey, Gritty has taken it upon itself to attempt to entertain the masses. There was Gritty playing Jenga on the team Instagram account against Andrea Helfrich.

Or, riffing off the popularity of the new Netflix series “Tiger King”, this video posted Friday of last week.

Or, you could find Gritty giving out its best tips for home cleanliness.

It’s been nearly three full weeks without NHL action. But that hasn’t stopped the Flyers mascot from keeping his Gritizens entertained.

