PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With all of the uncertainty surrounding the sports world due to COVID-19, how will it impact the NFL? Our Lesley Van Arsdall caught up with the voice of the Philadelphia Eagles, Merrill Reese, for his take on this different offseason.
Reese has been the voice of the Eagles for over 40 years. He has seen it all but nothing like this.
“Never anything that was even comparable to this in my life,” he said.
Reese also gave his thoughts on the moves the Birds have made so far.
“I love the fact that they added [Javon] Hargrave who is a big, tough defensive lineman,” Reese said. “I think the Eagles will have one of the most formidable defensive lines in the entire National Football League.”
His main concern is who will be the top receiver for Carson Wentz.
“That top wide receiver has to come in the draft. I will never say never, but never in my recent recollection, there hasn’t been a wide receiver draft like this one,” he said.
Watch the video for Lesley Van Arsdall’s full interview.
