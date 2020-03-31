Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia-area residents can meet potential employers Wednesday at a virtual job fair. It’s sponsored by the Hire Philly Coalition.
The original job fair was supposed to be held March 16, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Instead, job candidates just need their computer to score an interview.
Thirty different companies and community groups will join the virtual job fair. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click here to register.
You must log in to post a comment.