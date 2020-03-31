BREAKING:COVID-19 Cases In Philadelphia Top 1,300 As Statewide Total Climbs Above 4,800; Death Toll Rises To 63
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are in the hunt for new cheerleaders. The Eagles Cheerleaders are holding virtual auditions for the 2020 season.

They posted five steps to follow when submitting the virtual audition on their website. 

Virtual open call auditions are being accepted through April 30.

