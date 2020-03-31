Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are in the hunt for new cheerleaders. The Eagles Cheerleaders are holding virtual auditions for the 2020 season.
They posted five steps to follow when submitting the virtual audition on their website.
Our 2020 Virtual Open Call Auditions are now being accepted online through April 30th. Now is your chance to compete from home to become an Eagles Cheerleader!
Submit your video today: https://t.co/UAzFNY4iXD#EaglesCheer pic.twitter.com/M5BbIrczKW
— Eagles Cheer (@EaglesCheer) March 28, 2020
Virtual open call auditions are being accepted through April 30.
