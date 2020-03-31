



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on businesses, especially restaurants. But in Philadelphia, a new effort is underway to reenergize the city’s culinary scene.

In Philadelphia, businesses are working to help other businesses during this tough economic time. #SavePhillyEats, a just-launched website, lists lots of special experiences from restaurants all across the city, like Musi in South Philadelphia, which is planning a big picnic table dinner party.

“We’re going to cook some delicious tasty food and it’ll be shared on the dinner table,” Musi chef Ari Miller said.

There’s a few dozen offers now and #SavePhillyEats will have more deals as more businesses join.

“The purpose here is to allow them to generate revenue while they’re closed. So customers buy now and redeem when everybody reopens,” SavePhillyEats.com founder Anthony Bucci said.

Another website showing some brotherly love to customers is loveyourlocal.org, which bundles e-gift cards. The more you buy, you save.

“Together, united, we can make a bigger impact,” Jordan Denny said

Over in University City, many foodies can start restaurant week a little early thanks to digital dining days.

“We have about 70 local businesses that are still open. We have links you can order from,” Chris Richman said.

It’s also offering gift-card specials, so why are so many businesses pushing gift cards? Well, it essentially allows businesses to borrow money without the interest, says Temple University business professor Dr. Subodha Kumar.

“You’re giving a loan to these businesses because you’re not going to use it right now,” Kumar said.

“It’s not so much a loan, it’s an actual purchase. You’re patronizing the restaurants you love while those restaurants are closed,” Miller said.

