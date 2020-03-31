BREAKING:COVID-19 Cases In Philadelphia Top 1,300 As Statewide Total Climbs Above 4,800; Death Toll Rises To 63
By CBS3 Staff
LAWRENCE, N.J. (CBS) — A COVID-19 testing site is open at the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence. The drive-thru location is by appointment only for symptomatic Mercer County residents.

Those who want to be tested should contact their primary care physicians for a prescription.

(credit: CBS3)

This is a collaborative effort between Mercer County and several area hospital systems.

Officials hope increased testing will help identify and isolate patients with coronavirus infections in order to slow the spread of the virus.

