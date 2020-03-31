



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus in cases in New Jersey are nearing 19,000. An additional 2,196 coronavirus cases were reported as the statewide total rose to 18,696. Gov. Phil Murphy says there are now 267 deaths across the state.

The death toll is a reminder that the best thing residents can do is to continue to avoid social interactions, Murphy said.

“I cannot be any clearer in my call: Stay at home before this hits home. Please do your part to flatten this curve,” Murphy said during Tuesday’s briefing.

Thirty-three-year-old Israel Tolentino Jr., a Passaic firefighter, was one of the 69 people who died of the virus yesterday. He was a firefighter for one year and had also served as an EMT.

The number of cases continue to grow across counties in South Jersey, including 31 in Atlantic, 202 in Burlington, 228 in Camden, 12 in Cape May, 18 in Cumberland, 114 in Gloucester, 268 in Mercer, 1,022 in Ocean, and 12 in Salem.

“Stay at home before this hits home, for 267 of our families,” Murphy emphasized.

A coronavirus testing site is set to open in Camden County on Wednesday. The drive-thru testing site is going to be at Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden.

It will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. through April 15.

Health officials said the site will be open to county residents who have symptoms and have received a referral for testing from a medical provider at Cooper, Virtua, CamCare, or another provider.

The federal government sent a fourth shipment of personal protective equipment for health workers, Murphy said. The 260,000-piece shipment included gloves and masks.

Murphy has said the state needs ventilators and the protective equipment more than anything else.

