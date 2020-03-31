



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing couples everywhere to postpone their weddings — a day that has been carefully planned and in many cases already paid for.

Spring is here and this is usually the time when brides are counting down to their big day, but as we all know, large gatherings are a no-no.

This has meant many weddings have been canceled or postponed. So what’s to happen to their happily ever after?

Our Vittoria Woodill spoke with Joe Volpe, the owner of Cescaphe Event Group and he shared his three Cs for tips for brides who may have lost their date but should not lose hope.

Calm: “Something that is easier said than done but it’s critical right now to remain calm. You have to make good logical decisions and when you’re calm, you make the best decisions and a lot of decisions need to be made right now.”

Communication: “Communication, you need to communicate with your vendors, guests, bridal party, and your fiancé — that’s number one. A perfect couple doesn’t make a great marriage but a regular couple that works hard and takes the ebbs and flows.”

Creativity: “The creativity comes from the part in rebuilding this wedding. It won’t be exactly like your first so reimagine what it’s going to be. It will be an incredible day, an incredible celebration that you’ll remember forever.”

“So for all you brides and grooms out there that are saddened right now, your big day will be better than ever,” Volpe said.

He also mentioned that many brides are picking weekdays to get married or they are doing self-uniting ceremonies to keep their same date if they can.

Regardless, for all of the brides out there, there is no rush to a lifetime of happiness and you will have your big day soon.

Watch the video for Vittoria Woodill’s full report.