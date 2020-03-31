DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Special Olympics Delaware is the latest to cancel events due to the coronavirus. On Tuesday, organizers announced the cancellation of the Summer Games.
Special Olympics Delaware cancels events through June 15 due to coronavirus – https://t.co/6TssVwvTnu
— Special Olympics Del (@SODelaware) March 31, 2020
This cancellation means that all of the festivities around and including the Torch Run are also canceled.
“This decision was made keeping in mind the health and safety of every person involved at the Games along with the fact that given the restrictions set forth by Special Olympics Inc. and the State of Delaware, it would be impossible for our athletes and teams to properly train leading up to the games,” officials said in a release.
More than 300 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Delaware.
On Sunday, Gov. John Carney ordered all out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
