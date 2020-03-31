PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say there’s been an uptick in vehicle break-ins amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to police, thieves have been targetting cars with water bottles and cleaning supplies left at plain sight.
Police tweeted Tuesday warning residents to not leave anything valuable inside their vehicles.
“Thieves are targeting common items such as bottled water, cleaning products, and other household items,” police said. “Please do not leave these items or any valuables in your vehicle and always keep your vehicle locked.”
— 3rd Police District (@PPD03Dist) March 31, 2020
