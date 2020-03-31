



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Three more people died in Delaware from the coronavirus as the number of cases climbed by 55 on Tuesday. There are now a total of 319 cases and 10 deaths in the state.

Of the most recent deaths, all were from New Castle County and had significant underlying health conditions, including an 87-year-old woman, an 89-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman.

As the number of cases and death continue to rise in the state, the government is teaming up with businesses to try to fight the coronavirus. New Castle County executives will unveil an additional $2 million emergency investment package.

Half of it will go to buy supplies, like personal protective equipment and test kits. The other half will be broken up into two parts — rental assistance and money for nonprofits.

“We’re looking for ways to address the root causes of this problem, seek out people who are most vulnerable in our community and get them the resources they need. Ultimately, when we get that point, to infuse our community with resources so our economy can kick back up,” New Castle County Executive Matthew Meyer said.

That New Castle County budget address is set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, demand for masks is unprecedented. Delaware Sen. Chris Coons was in Newark as a truckload of 600,000 ear loop masks arrived.

The distributor, George Gianforcaro, has been filling orders for PPE around the country but he said, Delawareans need this, too.

His wife is a nurse at Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Gianforcaro said. She had only one mask to wear all day.

“I picked up the phone and I texted him, I said, ‘Chris, I just sold 20 million masks to other parts of the United States. What can we do to get the masks here in Delaware?’ And Chris said, ‘I’ll get someone in touch with you immediately,'” Gianforcaro said.

“The critical shortages of masks in our region and our country has been a serious problem. It is a real blessing to have George,” Coons said

Gianforcaro expects a shipment of 1 million N-95 masks next week.

Also, New Castle County now has eight drive-through Wi-Fi hot spots. People can park and use complimentary Wi-Fi on their own devices.

Locations include parks, the New Castle County government building, and more.

County officials hope students without Wi-Fi can take advantage of the spots for their studies.

For a full list of locations, click here.