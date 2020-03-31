



EASTON, Pa. (CBS) — The Crayola Experience is closing all locations until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Crayola Experience has locations in Easton, Pennsylvania, Bloomington, Minnesota, Plano, Texas, and Chandler, Arizona.

The company says they are continuing to monitor the situation and are following guidance issued by the CDC, World Health Organization and local and state officials and health agencies.

“We appreciate your patience during this uncertain time,” said Victoria Lozano, SVP & GM-Crayola Attractions and Retail. “We will communicate our plans once we confirm our reopening schedule. We encourage people to check http://www.CrayolaExperience.com for additional information and updates.”

In an effort to help parents keep their kids staying creative and active, the Crayola Experience and Crayola are offering at-home activities through their website and social media pages.

Craft Box Girls by Lynn Lilly is back LIVE today on our Facebook page at 1pm ET. Join her as she creates crayon crafts in honor of National Crayon Day! 🖍 pic.twitter.com/GLhCzxpuiE — Crayola (@Crayola) March 31, 2020

Parents can download free step-by-step crafting instructions, coloring pages, games and color science experiments that require the use of household items.

Create-it-yourself videos are available and parents can learn tips and tricks to get creative with items inside the house.

The Crayola Experience is extending dates for valid tickets and annual passes.