By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is beginning a program on social media to help local Catholics observe Lent through a series of virtual retreats. Archbishop Nelson Perez announced the virtual retreat series Monday on Facebook Live.

Last night’s presentation was on the power of faith in a time of uncertainty.

The Archdiocese plans to share a video each night at 7 p.m.

It will be available on Facebook, Instagram and on the Archdiocese’s website.

The series will run through Palm Sunday, April 5.

