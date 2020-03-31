Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is beginning a program on social media to help local Catholics observe Lent through a series of virtual retreats. Archbishop Nelson Perez announced the virtual retreat series Monday on Facebook Live.
Last night’s presentation was on the power of faith in a time of uncertainty.
The Archdiocese plans to share a video each night at 7 p.m.
It will be available on Facebook, Instagram and on the Archdiocese’s website.
The series will run through Palm Sunday, April 5.
For more on the coronavirus, click here.
