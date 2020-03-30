Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s some interesting information while millions of people are working from home. A new study finds workers are turning off their computer cameras for virtual meetings because of what they are wearing.
The survey by the software company Mentmeter found 12% of respondents attend virtual meetings with audio-only because they are nude or partially dressed.
It’s not all bad, the survey also found 44% of people do dress professionally when teleconferencing.
And 16% spruced up the part of their home that is seen in the background for a more professional look.
