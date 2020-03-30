Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on board an “El Train” overnight. SEPTA police called officers after discovering the body of a 41-year-old man at Kensington and Allegheny Avenues, around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say the man was a passenger on a westbound train.
“When police from SEPTA found the victim on Kensington and Allegheny, the victim was laying on the floor in the train, shot one time to his head and he was by himself. There were no other passengers in the train,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Officers say the shooter was with a group of four or five other men and got off of the train between Erie and Tioga.
Police will be checking surveillance video from a camera that was on board that train.
