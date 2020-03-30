Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Kensington on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at Boston Street and Park Avenue, shortly before 12:30 p.m.
The man was shot in his neck, back and abdomen.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead.
No other information is available at this time.
