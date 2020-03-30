CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NORTHAMPTON, Pa.– (AP) — Prosecutors say a man was killed and a woman wounded in an apparent attempted murder-suicide in eastern Pennsylvania. Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said police and emergency medical personnel responded to a Wilson Borough residence just before 1 p.m. Monday and found the man dead.

Houck said the woman, who he called the victim, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The names of the two were withheld pending notification of family members.

