NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist. A mangled bicycle and a helmet could be seen on DuPont Highway, near Frenchtown Road, shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a 2001 GMC Denali struck a 51-year-old female bicyclist. Investigators say the bicyclist attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 from east to west and rode directly into the path of the Denali.
The Denali swerved to avoid the bicyclist but struck her. The driver stopped and remained on the scene.
The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Denali and a juvenile passenger were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
