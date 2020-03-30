CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run. A mangled bicycle and a helmet could be seen on DuPont Highway, near Frenchtown Road, shortly after the crash happened Sunday night.

Mangled Bicycle, Helmet Found At Scene Of Deadly Hit-And-Run In New Castle County

Investigators say the search is on for the vehicle and driver involved.

No word how the crash happened.

