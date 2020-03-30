Mangled Bicycle, Helmet Found At Scene Of Deadly Hit-And-Run In New Castle County

Comments
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run. A mangled bicycle and a helmet could be seen on DuPont Highway, near Frenchtown Road, shortly after the crash happened Sunday night.
Investigators say the search is on for the vehicle and driver involved.
No word how the crash happened.
