



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most hospitals in and around Philadelphia are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients so far, but that could be coming. A Penn Medicine model predicts there could be a surge in early May.

Hospitals have postponed elective surgeries and moved out as many patients as possible to make room for an expected increase in coronavirus patients.

These are stressful times for medical staffs on the frontlines.

At Jefferson Health, there are lighter moments mixed in with the difficult ones.

Through a storm door, this is how one Jefferson Health emergency department nurse says good night to her kids, who are staying with their grandparents.

“We are all anxious, we’re all fearful,” Jefferson Health Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Doucette said. “Our employees really are on the frontline of this response and are incredibly dedicated to the work that they do.”

Doucette says drive-thru testing sites have helped reduce patient volume in the emergency department. But they’re ready for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

Officials are hoping they don’t get what’s happening in New York City and in other parts of the country, where doctors and nurses are overwhelmed and desperate.

“Call us heroes, but we have families, too. And all the nurses are so scared. We don’t want to be scared,” Atlanta nurse Sonja Ender Reinert said.

“I’ve cried many days. I haven’t seen my children in 13 days,” Maryland doctor Dianah Lake said.

“The toll that this takes on health care providers is significant,” Doucette said.

Hoping to ease the emotional burden on staff and patients, there are lighter moments with pictures, postings and a group note that reads “if you want to save the world, trust us, stay home.”

“We certainly hope that by citizens of Philadelphia following the guidelines of officials and staying home, that we will not see surges,” Doucette said.

The only surge in the area so far has been at the drive-thru testing sites.

“The work that we do is incredibly serious work but that does not mean you can’t have a sense of humor about it or share laughs. It’s a great coping strategy,” Doucette said.

Nurses and doctors say they really appreciate the outpouring of support they’ve received but also say the best thing you can do to support them is to stay home.