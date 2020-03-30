Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Traffic was halted in Center City Monday by a group demanding state and city leaders take immediate steps to release people from prisons, jails and detention centers because of COVID-19.
The protest came after the ACLU asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to weigh in because of what the ACLU is calling “an extraordinary public health risk.”
The Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association responded to the call for action, saying in part: “Efforts must be thoughtful, individualized and focused on non-violent offenders to ultimately serve what is in the best interest of public health and public safety.”
