JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — The coronavirus will delay the opening of amusement parks across the country. Among them is Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari in Jackson, New Jersey.
The theme park, along with Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, will now open in mid-May at the earliest.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, the safety of our guests, team members, and animals is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials,” the park said in a statement.
Pre-paid tickets and season passes will be extended to make up for the delay.
For more information, click here.
