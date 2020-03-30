



NEW JERSEY (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a travel advisory for New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. So what does this actually mean?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says it’s nothing new — just continue to stay inside.

“Please, please, please stay home,” he said.

As of Monday afternoon, the Garden State has nearly 17,000 coronavirus cases and at least 200 deaths.

Murphy addressed the travel advisory during a news conference on Monday.

“We’re already living what the CDC is calling for and their advisory does not impact what we have already put in place to protect our state, and our residents,” he said.

It’s business as usual for residents who are complying with the governor’s stay-at-home order.

But essential workers who are still on the road say traffic has significantly decreased.

“It’s been a lot safer out here on the roads, since it’s been just us,” truck driver Aaron Avant said.

Avant stopped along the New Jersey Turnpike and says he’s adjusting to his new way of living.

“A lot of drivers out here are away from their families,” he said. “Their families are quarantined and a lot of them can’t even get back to them. So the truck’s kind of like home, home now.”

The rig is Avant’s home away from home now but Gov. Murphy is hoping to get back to some sort of normalcy soon.

“We will get through this, there’s no question in my mind,” Murphy said.

Delaware Gov. John Carney is discouraging non-residents from coming to Delaware to shop.

If you are coming to Delaware he is requesting you self-quarantine for 14 days.