Comments
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The mayors of 16 municipalities in Cape May County are asking for action from Gov. Phil Murphy. They want short-term rentals stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.
They also want motels and hotels to only rent to individuals who are performing essential functions.
The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders is backing the position of the mayors.
Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Reassuring Residents ‘We Will Get Through This’ As Travel Advisory Goes Into Effect
The mayors say people who have second homes at the shore should stay at their primary residence.
You must log in to post a comment.