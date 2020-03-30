BREAKING:5 People, Including Juvenile, Shot In North Philadelphia, Police Say
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cape May County News, coronavirus, Local, Local TV


CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The mayors of 16 municipalities in Cape May County are asking for action from Gov. Phil Murphy. They want short-term rentals stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also want motels and hotels to only rent to individuals who are performing essential functions.

The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders is backing the position of the mayors.

Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Reassuring Residents ‘We Will Get Through This’ As Travel Advisory Goes Into Effect

The mayors say people who have second homes at the shore should stay at their primary residence.

Comments