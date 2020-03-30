CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Philadelphia Tops 1,000
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tower Health is in need of personal protective equipment for its health care workers so they can safely treat patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The health care provider has released a list of locations where residents can drop-off supplies they do not currently need.

The following items are being accepted:

  • Procedural Masks
  • Surgical Masks
  • N95 Masks
  • Goggles
  • Latex Free Gloves
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Disinfectant Wipes
  • Isolation Gowns
Donations can be dropped off at any of the below Tower Health hospitals:
Hospital 
Address
Donation Drop-Off Location 
Donation Hours 
Brandywine Hospital
201 Reeceville Road
Coatesville, PA 19320
Hospital Warehouse
(located at rear of hospital)
Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Beginning Monday, March 30
Chestnut Hill Hospital
8835 Germantown Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
 Hospital Front Entrance Sunday through Saturday, 24 hours a day, Accepting donations now
Jennersville Hospital
1015 W Baltimore Pike
West Grove, PA 19460
Hospital Load Dock
(located rear of hospital)
 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Beginning Monday, March 30
Phoenixville Hospital 140 Nutt Road
Phoenixville, PA 19460		 Hospital Curbside Front Entrance
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning Monday, March 30
Pottstown Hospital 1600 E High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464		 Outpatient Pavilion Circle
Monday through Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning Monday, March 30
Reading Hospital Penn Ave & Park Road
Wyomissing, PA 19610
Knitting Mills Parking Lot (Across from Wawa)
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning Tuesday, March 31
St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children 160 E Erie Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Call 215-427-5340
 Coordinated by appointment only

All individuals delivering supplies at the donation site are advised to practice social distancing by remaining in your car.

“To keep our staff and the community safe, people bringing donations should pack the items into the trunk of their car and pull into the donation center line. Please leave your windows up and do not get out of your car. When you are at the head of the line, open your trunk remotely from inside your car. A staff member will unload the items and close your trunk. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please stay home and do not come to any donation site,” Tower Health said.

Monetary donations can also be made online to Tower Health’s Emergency Response Fund at towerhealth.org/COVID19/donate.

