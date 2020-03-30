PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tower Health is in need of personal protective equipment for its health care workers so they can safely treat patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The health care provider has released a list of locations where residents can drop-off supplies they do not currently need.
The following items are being accepted:
- Procedural Masks
- Surgical Masks
- N95 Masks
- Goggles
- Latex Free Gloves
- Hand Sanitizer
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Isolation Gowns
|
Hospital
|
Address
|
Donation Drop-Off Location
|
Donation Hours
|Brandywine Hospital
|
201 Reeceville Road
Coatesville, PA 19320
|
Hospital Warehouse
(located at rear of hospital)
|
Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Beginning Monday, March 30
|
Chestnut Hill Hospital
|
8835 Germantown Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
|Hospital Front Entrance
|Sunday through Saturday, 24 hours a day, Accepting donations now
|Jennersville Hospital
|
1015 W Baltimore Pike
West Grove, PA 19460
|
Hospital Load Dock
(located rear of hospital)
|Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Beginning Monday, March 30
|Phoenixville Hospital
|140 Nutt Road
Phoenixville, PA 19460
|Hospital Curbside Front Entrance
|
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beginning Monday, March 30
|Pottstown Hospital
|1600 E High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
|Outpatient Pavilion Circle
|
Monday through Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beginning Monday, March 30
|Reading Hospital
|Penn Ave & Park Road
Wyomissing, PA 19610
|
Knitting Mills Parking Lot (Across from Wawa)
|
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beginning Tuesday, March 31
|St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children
|160 E Erie Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134
|
Call 215-427-5340
|Coordinated by appointment only
All individuals delivering supplies at the donation site are advised to practice social distancing by remaining in your car.
“To keep our staff and the community safe, people bringing donations should pack the items into the trunk of their car and pull into the donation center line. Please leave your windows up and do not get out of your car. When you are at the head of the line, open your trunk remotely from inside your car. A staff member will unload the items and close your trunk. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please stay home and do not come to any donation site,” Tower Health said.
Monetary donations can also be made online to Tower Health’s Emergency Response Fund at towerhealth.org/COVID19/donate.
You must log in to post a comment.