All individuals delivering supplies at the donation site are advised to practice social distancing by remaining in your car.

“To keep our staff and the community safe, people bringing donations should pack the items into the trunk of their car and pull into the donation center line. Please leave your windows up and do not get out of your car. When you are at the head of the line, open your trunk remotely from inside your car. A staff member will unload the items and close your trunk. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please stay home and do not come to any donation site,” Tower Health said.

Monetary donations can also be made online to Tower Health’s Emergency Response Fund at towerhealth.org/COVID19/donate.