NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A New Jersey Army National Guardsman has died from the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday. Officials say the individual tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalized since March 21.
The individual died on Saturday. There is no word on the victim’s identity or where in the state the individual was from.
“Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member – active, reserve or Guard – to Coronavirus,” said Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. “This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community. The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
There are currently more than 16,600 cases in the state with 200 deaths.
