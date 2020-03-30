



DELAWARE COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — With stay-at-home orders in place for another month, good Samaritans continue to look for ways to help health care workers on the frontlines, while helping small businesses suffering during the closures. Dayna Cavanaugh is doing just that, hoping to show a family member in South Jersey some love in a time of social distancing.

Cavanaugh thought why not provide lunch for her mom, and others on the frontline, inside a Gloucester County emergency room.

“After we sent them food, we still had money coming in, so we just decided, what can we do next? My husband is a police officer, so we decided to hit all the police departments, fire departments and EMS companies,” Cavanaugh said.

But with the help of a Facebook page called Delco Happy Hour, dozens and dozens began to donate to the cause.

Cavanaugh was off to the races, sending food to first responders and health care workers, all while also helping patronize local restaurants.

“It’s such a group effort. Everybody that’s donating, it wouldn’t be possible without them,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s been so surreal. I planned on sending lunch to my mom and it ending there and it’s just blown up.”

Cavanaugh has since launched a page called Delco United, specifically designed to send food and warm wishes to police departments, EMS and hospitals.

“We deliver to eight hospitals. Each of those hospitals, we do at least two to three departments at a time. It has just been amazing,” Cavanaugh said.

People are rising to the occasion and backing their frontline heroes during these gray and sullen March days.

“Delaware County community, I’m a part of it and I love living here, but I never knew it could get to this,” Cavanaugh said. “It just restores your humanity in people and it’s truly been amazing to see all of these people who don’t know each other come together.”