WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Officials in Delaware have announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state now has a total of 264 cases and six deaths from the coronavirus.
Officials said 156 of those cases are from New Castle County, 27 are from Kent, and 81 from Sussex. The cases involve individuals ranging from age 1 to 90 years old, Dr. Karyl Rattay with the Delaware Department of Health said.
“We just cannot emphasize enough to prevent this disease you must stay home unless it is absolutely necessary. You are safer at home and everyone else is safer at home if we all remain in our homes,” Rattay said.
Nine of those patients are in critical condition.
The latest numbers come a day after Gov. John Carney ordered all out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
The order measures the 14-day period from the time of entry into the state or for the person’s duration in the state.
Carney declared a public health emergency in the state last week.
