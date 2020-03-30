



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re all looking for ways to stay busy while social distancing at home. So why not spend a little time sprucing up your home?

Professional home organizer Nicole Welsh shows our Vittoria Woodill some easy ways to declutter during the coronavirus quarantine.

“Organizing is definitely a way that you can feel like you can take some control back and order to your home when we don’t really have much right now,” Welsh said. “It can be really fun for the family and kids because you can do it together.

Tip 1: Take time to organize school projects and memories.

Tip 2: Organize your child’s playroom.

Tip 3: Have a centralized cabinet, drawer or area for school supplies and art supplies. If you have everything in the same spot and kids know where to go to get it.

Tip 4: This is a great time to spring clean your garage since it is out of sight out of mind. This allows you to get outside as a family and get outdoors.

Tip 5: Organize your fridge pantry and freezer. Go through and get rid of expired stuff. This helps us know what we have on hand to meal plan for a longer time and decrease time in supermarkets.

For more information on home organization or to get in touch with Nicole Welsh, click here.