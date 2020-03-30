PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Northeast Philadelphia postal worker has tested positive for the coronavirus. The U.S. Postal Service says an employee at the Bustleton Station tested positive for COVID-19.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities,” the postal service said. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis.”
Breaking: Sources tell me one Postal worker at the Bustleton Station in NE Philly tested positive for COVID-19. Five known cases overall among letter carriers in the Philadelphia area. #Coronavirus @CBSPhilly
— Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) March 30, 2020
There are currently 1,072 cases in Philadelphia and the death toll has climbed to nine in the city.
Pennsylvania reports more than 4,000 cases and 50 deaths statewide.
