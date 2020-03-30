WATCH LIVE:New Jersey Officials Hold Briefing As Coronavirus Cases Soar Above 16,600
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Northeast Philadelphia postal worker has tested positive for the coronavirus. The U.S. Postal Service says an employee at the Bustleton Station tested positive for COVID-19.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities,” the postal service said. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis.”

There are currently 1,072 cases in Philadelphia and the death toll has climbed to nine in the city.

Pennsylvania reports more than 4,000 cases and 50 deaths statewide.

