By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Instacart is hoping to avert a strike planned for Monday by offering increased safety measures for its workers. The grocery delivery service says it will provide hand sanitizers to its full-service shoppers.

They buy and deliver grocery items to customers.

Instacart also says it will make it easier for customers to set tipper percentages.

But a non-profit behind the strike says those measures aren’t enough. 

Their demands include a default tip and hazard pay.

The company recently announced plans to hire 300,000 more workers to meet higher demand.

