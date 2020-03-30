Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Instacart is hoping to avert a strike planned for Monday by offering increased safety measures for its workers. The grocery delivery service says it will provide hand sanitizers to its full-service shoppers.
They buy and deliver grocery items to customers.
Instacart also says it will make it easier for customers to set tipper percentages.
But a non-profit behind the strike says those measures aren’t enough.
Their demands include a default tip and hazard pay.
The company recently announced plans to hire 300,000 more workers to meet higher demand.
You must log in to post a comment.