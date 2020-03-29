PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is reducing Regional Rail services to an “Essential Service Schedule” in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak. This change follows the adjustments that SEPTA implemented last week aimed at providing essential service during the health crisis.
SEPTA previously reduced service to a Saturday schedule on Transit modes, including buses, subways and trolleys.
🚊 Regional Rail will run on an Essential Service Schedule starting Sunday, March 29. We ask that you ride only if traveling to essential job or services. Details here: https://t.co/3Zg4fbMOwX. #ISEPTAPHILLY #InItTogether pic.twitter.com/BujB3a0lsx
— ISEPTAPHILLY (@SEPTAPHILLY) March 28, 2020
SEPTA saw a 94% ridership reduction on Regional Rail over the past week. The Essential Service Schedule will provide service to those who need to travel and allow more time to follow a stepped-up cleaning protocol — which provides a safe and healthy environment for customers and employees.
The changes include service:
- Service on most lines will run every two hours
- Airport line service will run every hour
- Twelve of the 13 Regional Rail lines will operate seven days a week but the Cynwyd Line service will only operate Monday through Friday
Customers who need to travel during this crisis, SEPTA has added an interactive Essential Services Map to its website.
Visit SEPTA’s website or social media accounts for updates.
