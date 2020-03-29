Comments
PHILADELPHIA, (CBS) — How do you celebrate a Sweet 16 in the time of COVID-19? Eyewitness News was at the 1000 block of Drumore Place in Northeast Philadelphia for a special celebration on Saturday.
The community, including friends, family, and first responders came together to wish Haley Cantz a Happy Birthday.
“I’m so happy because I wanted to see my friends and family so bad and it literally just made my whole day, I’m not going to forget this at all,” Haley said.
Haley was able to receive birthday love from a safe distance on her front lawn.
You must log in to post a comment.