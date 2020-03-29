



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases continue to surge in New Jersey as the statewide total now stands at more than 13,000. Health officials announced 2,262 new COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon, bringing the state total to 13,386.

There were also 21 more coronavirus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 161.

We have 2,316 new positive #COVID19 cases, bringing our total to 13,386.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory late Saturday night urging people in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to “refrain from nonessential domestic travel” for the next two weeks.

Gov. Murphy released a video on Twitter Sunday morning emphasizing that the travel advisory does not change the state’s rules.

“The @CDCGov’s travel advisory does NOT change the rules that we’ve been living under for the past week. The stay-at-home order is still in effect, and social distancing is key. For New Jerseyans, our lives shouldn’t change. If you don’t have to be out, we need you to STAY IN,” Gov. Murphy tweeted.

The @CDCgov’s travel advisory does NOT change the rules that we’ve been living under for the past week. The stay-at-home order is still in effect, and social distancing is key. For New Jerseyans, our lives shouldn’t change. If you don’t have to be out, we need you to STAY IN. pic.twitter.com/7f0cXAuF7N — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 29, 2020

Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Saturday that many of the positive tests are from people who were tested a week earlier, and may not yet indicate any effect from the stricter rules announced last weekend. The rules restricted social interactions and the closing of non-essential businesses.

The following positive cases have been reported in our local counties:

Atlantic: 24

Burlington: 142

Camden: 163

Cape May: 9

Cumberland: 11

Gloucester: 72

Mercer: 202

Ocean: 759

Salem: 3

To help those who might be in economic distress during the pandemic, Murphy announced yesterday there will be a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for borrowers economically impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor says more than 40 financial institutions have also committed to not initiating foreclosure cases or eviction proceedings for at least 60 days.

“Together, a 90-day grace period and a moratorium of foreclosures and evictions means many New Jersey families can breathe easier, keep their heads above water, and have a place they can continue to call home,” Murphy said.

Gov. Murphy also says he has no toleration for those not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously after Ewing Township police broke up a house partying which violated his stay-at-home order.

The party reportedly consisted of 47 people, including a DJ.

“We are not going to be shy about naming and shaming those who can’t get this message into their heads. Last night right here in Mercer County, Ewing Township police broke up a party with 47 people, including a DJ, crammed into a 550 square foot apartment,” Murphy said. “The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be.”

