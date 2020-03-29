



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Much of Philadelphia has turned into a ghost town over the past couple of weeks as the city attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On Sunday night, President Donald Trump announced the nationwide social distancing guidelines will remain in place for at least another month.

Each passing day looks direr for local businesses. April 1 is now just around the corner and with rents due, some businesses are packing up and leaving for good.

Inside City Nails at 17th and Arch Streets in Center City is empty. The longtime nail salon appears to be closing up shop after a dispute with the landlord.

Nearby on Chestnut Street, some storefronts have bare walls inside. Others feature boarded-up windows.

In parts of the suburbs, Anthony’s Pizzeria in Levittown, Bucks County, has been struggling to get by.

It’s now selling at-home pizza kits.

“We’re starting to feel a little economic pressure,” owner Maurice Cracchiolo said. “Anything to keep the kids busy at home right now.”

Cracchiolo says he’s able to make April rent for the pizza shop but isn’t sure how much longer he’ll be able to keep his doors open beyond that.

“The uncertainty next month, who knows how worse it’s going to get,” Cracchiolo said. “But obviously, business isn’t normal. It wasn’t like what it was before.”

Cracchiolo also encourages people to keep ordering out and support local businesses.