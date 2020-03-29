PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf requested a major disaster declaration from President Trump through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide additional support for state, county and municipal governments and certain nonprofits. This request is also for additional support for individuals who are struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Sunday morning, there have been over 2,700 coronavirus cases in the state.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” Wolf said. “I am calling on the President and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”
If the request is approved it will provide the same emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program; and Statewide Hazard Mitigation.
On March 6, Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency due to the outbreak.
You must log in to post a comment.