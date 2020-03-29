Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying new ways to serve the Catholic community of Philadelphia in these unprecedented times. With all public masses suspended until further notice, they’ve turned to the internet.
The archdioceses have been live-streaming their 11 a.m. Sunday mass.
On a typical Sunday, they say they would only see around 2,000 people in the church. Last week’s virtual mass drew over 60,000 views.
Father Dennis Gill says in times like this, people need the church.
Gill encourages everyone to go to the website for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and explore the many resources available to the community in these trying times.
