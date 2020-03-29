Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment website was overwhelmed Sunday as the coronavirus pandemic put a number of people across the state out of work. Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered non-life-sustaining businesses to close their physical locations as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continued to climb.
When people go to file a biweekly claim on the site, they receive a message reading; “We are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again later.”
Eyewitness News has received a number of calls due to the issue.
As of 9 a.m. Sunday the site was still down.
