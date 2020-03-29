



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week’s CBS3 Pet Project segment discusses how the coronavirus outbreak is impacting the Pennsylvania SPCA. There is a silver lining this week, the organization is seeing a big boost when it comes to fostering animals.

The PSPCA says 50 animals were placed in foster homes last week alone.

With more and more people working from home and stuck inside, many have found this as a great time to foster.

For perspective, the organization is getting about 100 applications to foster a day.

Before the outbreak, they’d typically get just 10 applications a week.

CBS3 spoke with Sihbel who is fostering a 10-year-old cat looking for her forever home.

Fostering helps the PSPCA in so many ways. It gets the animals into a better environment and makes space at the shelters for more animals.

It also frees up PSPCA staff.

The organization is limiting staff during the outbreak so there are even fewer people to help on a daily basis.

Even though fosters have stepped up recently, there is still a big need for cat fosters.

The PSPCA is caring for 90 cats right now.

If you are interested in fostering a cat, fill out an application at PSPCA.org.