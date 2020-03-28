CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway following a double stabbing in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. The attack happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street.

Police say a 42-year-old man was stabbed in the head and neck, he was rushed to the hospital and is in an unknown condition.

The second victim is a 41-year-old man who was stabbed in his arms and leg, he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

