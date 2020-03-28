Comments
MOORESTOWN N.J. (CBS) — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fatal house fire in Burlington County, New Jersey. Firefighters were called to a home at 19 Moore Street in Moorestown shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.
When crews arrived at the scene they found heavy fire coming from the residence.
Three residents were able to escape the flames.
But according to officials, after the flames were extinguished a 61-year-old man was found dead inside the home.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
