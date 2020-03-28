CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington County, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


MOORESTOWN N.J. (CBS) — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fatal house fire in Burlington County, New Jersey. Firefighters were called to a home at 19 Moore Street in Moorestown shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived at the scene they found heavy fire coming from the residence.

(credit: CBS3)

Three residents were able to escape the flames.

But according to officials, after the flames were extinguished a 61-year-old man was found dead inside the home.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

 

Comments