TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/CNN) — President Donald Trump said Saturday night a short-term quarantine of New York state, New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut, will not be necessary as cases of coronavirus continue to rise. On Saturday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, raising the statewide total to 11,124. New Jersey also has 140 coronavirus-related deaths.
….Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020
Trump said earlier Saturday that he was considering a quarantine.
I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020
“I’d rather not do it, but maybe we need it,” the president told reporters as he departed the White House.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference in his state that he spoke with Trump, but that the two had not discussed a quarantine for the state.
As of Saturday morning, New York had 519 reported deaths due to coronavirus and 4,635 reported cases — making it the state with the most reported cases in the U.S., according to CNN Health’s tally.
